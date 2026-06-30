Karnataka to issue permanent residence certificates for SIR

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday, June 29, announced that the state government will issue permanent residence certificates to facilitate citizens participating in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Chief Minister said eligible residents who require a permanent residence certificate for the voter roll revision process can obtain it through both online and offline modes. He added that the certificates will be made available digitally via the Seva Sindhu portal as well as through designated government offices.

Appealing to citizens to actively participate in the revision exercise, Shivakumar urged all eligible voters to complete their enrolment and ensure their names are correctly included in the electoral rolls.

“Whoever wants a permanent residence certificate will get it both online and offline. The government will make the process simple and accessible for everyone,” the Chief Minister said.

The initiative is aimed at assisting eligible voters in furnishing the necessary documents required during the Election Commission‘s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The government expects the move to streamline voter registration and help ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral rolls ahead of future elections.