CM Shivakumar inaugurates 10.7 km signal-free road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday, June 27, inaugurated Bengaluru’s major arterial road, a 10.7 km long, 100 meters wide, signal-free and toll-free corridor named after former CM SM Krishna.

According to officials, the road, built with a Rs 631 crore investment, will reduce travel time between Magadi Road and Mysuru Road from 60 minutes to 20 minutes. The 10-lane modern roadway, featuring green boulevards, service roads and a dedicated cycling track, connects Kadabagere Cross to Challaghatta Metro Station.

Speaking at the event, Shivakumar said, “The government has decided to include the names of landowners who voluntarily provide land without objection for public welfare projects such as industrial areas, schools, lakes, and roads in a Wall of Gratitude. Through this, the sacrifices of landowners will be remembered.”

Road to be expanded in future

“Today we have inaugurated a 10-lane road in the name of SM Krishna. This road will not stop at 11 km; it will later be expanded to 123 km. We are planning to build a Wall of Gratitude on this road as well. Through this, the Karnataka government will permanently preserve the names of those who gave land for this road. This will be implemented everywhere,” he said.

Honouring a visionary who contributed immensely to modern Bengaluru, the road has been named after Krishna, he added.

The road with three underpasses, 11 bridges and a 270-metre tunnel offers a faster alternative to NICE Road. Officials said it has a three-metre central median for future Metro connectivity.

It connects all nine blocks of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and 11 neighbouring villages, improving connectivity for Kambipura, Kommaghatta, Kenchanapura and nearby areas. They said the road also provides faster access for commuters from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Ramanagara, Kunigal and Magadi.

During his address, the CM also said that the 123 km Bengaluru Business Corridor Road project is underway and tenders have been called.

Also Read Wear helmet, Hyderabad Commissioner urges after Bengaluru accident

“A final notification for the stretch connecting Electronic City to Mysore Road will be issued soon. Bengaluru cannot survive without this road, so I will take bold decisions. Landowners will be offered 35 per cent commercial land, 40 per cent residential land, and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) compensation. They can choose whichever option they prefer,” he explained,” he added.

The work of constructing a shorter tunnel road near Hebbal will begin in a few days, Shivakumar said, adding, “Bengaluru is a city of the world. To relieve traffic congestion here, many projects, including the construction of a large tunnel road, have been planned. Along with this, a team of officials will be formed. I will continue to live up to the immense trust you have placed in me.”