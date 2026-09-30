Bengal: Bajrang Dal attacks prayer meet, assaults Christians

Kolkata: Organisers of a Christian prayer meeting have alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal workers disrupted their Sunday gathering on September 27 in West Bengal’s Bardhaman district.

The Hindutva workers reportedly entered the venue, accusing the organisers of forced religious conversion while the prayer was underway at Lok Gopal Bhavan in the Nerodighi area. They allegedly assaulted worshippers, damaged and stole electronic equipment along with other belongings.

Women assaulted, humiliated

The BJP and Bajrang Dal, however, have denied the allegations, claiming they were at the meeting to protest “religious conversion activities”.

The worshippers said the right-wing workers entered the place with “Jai Shri Ram” slogans and vandalised the venue. Several people were assaulted in the tussle, they said, while a few women were humiliated and forced to perform sit-ups holding their ears.

According to attendees Ritam De, Sangeeta Das, and Chandra Sau, the attackers falsely accused the group of forced religious conversions prior to launching the assault. The group later forced worshippers onto the street, they said.

Videos from the scene show the attackers chanting religious slogans and forcing attendees to do sit-ups and forming a crowd outside the venue.

Complaint filed

Ritam De filed a written complaint with the Budwan police station, accusing the group of having ties with the ruling BJP and the Bajrang Dal outfit.

He told reporters that the attackers raised allegations that the organisers were receiving financial help from foreign sources and were involved in religious conversion. The group threatened them against continuing their prayer meets, De said, adding that the attackers repeatedly attempted to prevent them from practising their faith.

Also Read Back-to-back attacks on Christians in Bengal reported in August

Bajrang Dal member Indranil Sai said the organisers were “exploiting” the poor residents by offering monetary incentives under the guise of Christian prayers “to convert individuals from Sanatan Hindu religion.”

BJP, meanwhile, distanced itself from the attack, with district spokesperson Shantaroop De asserting that the party does not support such incidents. He maintained that law enforcement authorities must deal with claims of unlawful activities, adding that “no one can take the law into their own hands.”

Shantaroop said entering a religious site and attacking devotees would not be tolerated.