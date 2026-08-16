Bengal CM denies BJP role in attack on CJP volunteer, father

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari denied any role of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the attack on a Cockroach Janta Party volunteer that led to his father’s death.

Adhikari on Sunday, August 16, dismissed the allegations made by the CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez and said that those named in the first information report (FIR) were criminals and would face stringent action.

He said he was also the State Home Minister and it is his state’s duty to maintain law and order. “I am also the home minister. It is our duty to maintain law and order,” he said.

“Of the five people against whom an FIR has been registered, three have already been arrested. The two others will also be held. There is no BJP connection here. They are all criminals. Action will be taken according to law,” Adhikari told reporters at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Also Read CJP volunteer Abdul’s father dies after assault by BJP workers

The CM added that the officials are looking for the two suspects named in the complaint. “Besides those named in the FIR, five more people have been detained for interrogation,” Adhikari said.

CJP volunteer, father attacked on Aug 15

The incident took place in the Karisunda area of Bankura district after Hafeez participated in the nationwide “School Thik Karo” Abhiyan at the local government school in his village on August 13 to assess the condition of its infrastructure, it said.

Mafik died on Saturday, August 15, from severe head injuries sustained during the alleged assault at the family’s residence, according to a statement from the CJP.

The CJP alleged that armed individuals identified as local BJP workers forcibly entered Hafeez’s residence later that evening. Hafeez alleged in a video recorded from the hospital that a school teacher had informed the political workers about his civic inspection, which prompted the subsequent attack.

The CJP volunteer said he was forced to flee to Kolkata due to continuing safety concerns. He claimed that he was saved by mere centimetres as the attackers slashed a sharp weapon at his neck. “By chance, by luck I was saved,” said Hafeez.

Sharing Hafeez’s video, CJP founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke said, “We will not be silenced and intimidated. We will keep fighting for better schools. CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for his father’s death. Our CJP team will visit West Bengal and ensure that Abdul and his family get justice.”

(With inputs from PTI)