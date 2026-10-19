Bengal CM likens communists to cockroaches, warns of unrest

Kanthi: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, October 19, alleged that Communists and “cockroaches” were trying to create a “Bangladesh-like unrest” in India and that their attempts must be resisted.

Under fire from the Left parties over alleged vandalism of their bookstalls near Durga Puja pandals, Adhikari said, “The Communists, they do not offer prayers, refuse to tie the sacred thread on their wrists, and do not put tilak on their foreheads. Beware of them.”

The CPI(M), SUCI and other Left parties have alleged that their bookstalls were vandalised at several places across West Bengal, from Dinhata in Cooch Behar district to Haridevpur in south Kolkata. Left leaders have termed the alleged vandalism “an attack on democratic thought”.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at a Durga Puja in Purba Medinipur’s Kanthi, the chief minister said, “I prayed to Goddess Durga for the well-being of the people of the state and peaceful passage of the rest of the days of Durga Puja.”

Referring to the stampede incident in Kolkata that left 19 dead, he appealed for “everyone’s cooperation in making the rest of this year’s puja accident-free”.

Pointing to the vermilion mark on his forehead and the sacred thread tied on his wrist, Adhikari said, “I am not a Communist, I am not an atheist, and I am not a Jamaati (right-winged Islamist). I am a son of a Hindu, a proud Sanatani.”

“As a Sanatani, worshipping the goddess is my duty,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has taken to the streets demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR of electoral rolls, the chief minister said people should also be wary of “cockroaches and bedbugs”.

Claiming that such forces were trying to create unrest across India like in Bangladesh, the Bengal chief minister said, “They must be resisted by any means.”