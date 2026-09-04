Bengal native arrested in Hyderabad with 91 gram heroin

The accused was identified as Anu SK, a native of Malda district, who allegedly brought the heroin in bulk from West Bengal, made small packets in silver foil, and sold it to consumers.

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Telangana excise officials with the arrested drug peddler
The team with the accused.

Hyderabad: A man from West Bengal was arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 3, and 91 gms of heroin worth Rs 9 lakh was seized from him.

The accused was identified as Anu SK, a native of Malda district, who allegedly brought heroin in bulk from West Bengal, made small packets in silver foil, and sold it to consumers. Anu was apprehended by the special task force of the Telangana excise department and handed over to the Gandipet police.

According to the excise officials, Anu was selling the drug for Rs 10,000 per gram. In a video shared on social media, the accused said, “I brought the drug from West Bengal and have been selling it in Hyderabad for the last week.”

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Police said the suspect had been procuring heroin at a comparatively lower price from West Bengal and bringing it to Hyderabad for sale. He allegedly packed the drug in silver covers, with each packet containing about one gram.

Acting on credible information, an STF team led by Inspector Venkateshwarlu, under the directions of Deputy Superintendent of Police Tula Srinivasa Rao, conducted a raid and caught the suspect while he was allegedly engaged in selling heroin from his rented accommodation.

The accused and the seized drug were handed over to the Gandipet Excise Station for further investigation, Inspector Venkateshwarlu said.

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