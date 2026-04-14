Bengal polls: PM to interact with BJP’s booth-level workers on Tuesday

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with booth-level workers of the BJP on Tuesday, April 14, as part of the party’s campaign for the West Bengal assembly polls.

The interaction will happen via the NaMo App under the “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” (my booth is strongest) programme, a BJP leader said.

“The PM is scheduled to address booth-level party workers at 4 pm on Tuesday,” he said.

During recent poll rallies, Modi slammed the ruling TMC for allegedly indulging in appeasement politics, infiltration and corruption, and promised the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for Matuas and central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat health programme, in the state.

The public meetings of the Prime Minister were aimed at consolidating the BJP’s support in central and north Bengal, where the party is seeking to make deeper inroads and sharpen its challenge to the TMC.

Modi had launched his campaign on April 5 from Cooch Behar in north Bengal, where he accused the ruling party of fostering “lawlessness” in the state.

Since then, he has held poll rallies at Siliguri in Darjeeling, Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, and Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur.

Modi also addressed rallies at Haldia, Asansol and Suri, where he sharpened the BJP’s campaign pitch by highlighting issues such as “industrial decay” and the “infiltration menace” in the state.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases – on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.