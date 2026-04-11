Bengal SIR: Flag maker Raju Halder among 90 L deleted from voter rolls

Raju Halder, a Howrah resident who works as a second-generation Indian flag maker, said he found his name missing from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

Halder, who said he holds an Indian passport and has voted previously, lives in a house painted in the colours of the Indian tricolour and earns a living making national flags.

His case comes amid large-scale deletions from the state’s voter lists during the SIR process carried out by the Election Commission over the past several months, a process that has also emerged as a key political flashpoint in several districts, particularly in minority-dominated belts.

His name is Raju Halder, a #Muslim born in Howrah, #Bengal. He showed me his house. Painted entirely in the tricolour. 🇮🇳 A man obsessed with India since childhood. A 2nd gen flag maker. That’s right, like his father – he too makes #Indian flags. A life built around… pic.twitter.com/1JyF77CjlE — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) April 10, 2026

Revision process

According to official data, nearly 90.83 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal since the exercise began in November last year. Earlier data released on February 28 showed that 63.66 lakh names — about 8.3 per cent of the electorate — had been removed, reducing the voter base from around 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore.

A key component of the revision involved voters placed in an “under adjudication” category. Of the 60.06 lakh electors in this category, 27.16 lakh were deleted after scrutiny by judicial officers, while 32.68 lakh were retained and included in the rolls.

District impact

In districts such as Murshidabad and Malda, the deletions have been significant. In Murshidabad, of around 57.6 lakh pre-SIR voters, about 2.78 lakh names were deleted in the initial rounds, followed by another 4.55 lakh deletions under adjudication.

In Malda, around 2 lakh names were removed initially from a base of 32 lakh voters, with an additional 2.4 lakh deleted later under adjudication, according to a report by The Indian Express.

These districts account for several of the top Assembly constituencies where voter deletions have been highest, including Samserganj and Suti in Murshidabad.

Political context

The deletions have coincided with heightened political contestation ahead of the Assembly elections. In minority-dominated border districts, the issue of SIR and voter deletions has become central to the political narrative, with parties assessing its potential electoral impact.

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seen as expecting consolidation of its Muslim voter base, the BJP is looking to capitalise on possible polarisation. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have raised concerns about the scale and nature of deletions, with some leaders alleging that many genuine voters have been affected, as reported by The Indian Express.

Official response

Data for 59.84 lakh voters under adjudication has been published, while 22,163 cases have been disposed of but are yet to be e-signed, officials said, adding that marginal changes may occur after completion of pending formalities.

“The revision exercise has been carried out in a phased and transparent manner. District-wise data has now been placed in the public domain to ensure complete accountability,” a senior Election Commission official said.

Rolls frozen

With the publication of the final supplementary list, the electoral rolls for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections have been frozen in accordance with prescribed norms. Of the 294 seats, 152 will go to polls on April 23, while the remaining 142 seats will vote on April 29.

“There will be no further inclusion in the electoral roll at this stage. The list stands frozen as per law following the last date of nomination for the first phase,” an Election Commission official said, adding that any changes would depend on fresh directions from the Supreme Court.

Legal developments

The apex court, which is hearing petitions challenging the SIR exercise in West Bengal, is scheduled to take up the matter again on April 13. Out of the 27 lakh names deleted following adjudication, only two have been restored so far, both after intervention by the court, officials said.

Meanwhile, the mechanism for hearing appeals remains in progress. The proposed tribunals — around 19 in number — are yet to become fully operational.

On ground situation

More than two lakh applications seeking hearings have been filed online, according to officials, though hearings have not yet begun. In districts such as Murshidabad and Malda, long queues have been reported at Block Development Offices and panchayat offices, with voters attempting to file appeals and submit documents, as reported by The Indian Express.

Protests have also been reported. In Malda, demonstrations over deletions led to disruptions, including incidents where officials were gheraoed and police intervention was required. The Supreme Court has ordered a probe into one such incident by the National Investigation Agency, according to The Indian Express.

Wider exercise

The SIR exercise has also been conducted across nine states and three Union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Kerala and Gujarat. According to data shared by the Election Commission and state officials, the combined electoral rolls in these regions stood at around 51 crore before the exercise and have reduced to approximately 44.92 crore after revision — a decline of about 6.08 crore voters.

Further phases of the exercise are expected to cover additional states and Union territories after the completion of the ongoing assembly elections.

Officials have maintained that the revision has been conducted in compliance with established guidelines, even as legal challenges and administrative processes related to deletions continue.