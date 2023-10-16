Bengali food for passengers during Durga Puja on Air India flights

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th October 2023 10:30 pm IST
Air India

Kolkata: Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday said passengers flying out of Kolkata during the upcoming Durga Puja will be served Bengali cuisine specially curated for the festival.

The Bengali menu will be available from October 21 to 23.

“Guests will be offered delicacies like egg chicken rolls, mutton kasha (mutton in thick gravy), fish kabiraji (friend fish with egg coating) and koraishutir kachori (pea kachori), among other items,” the airline said in a release.

Popular Bengali desserts will also be a part of the platter, it said.

