Bengal’s social welfare schemes have earned UNICEF’s praise: Mamata

Rupashree scheme provides a one-time financial grant to economically disadvantaged families to help pay for their daughter's marriage.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 22nd September 2024 12:23 pm IST
Bengal govt invites agitating doctors for talks this evening
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state’s social welfare schemes have earned praise from UNICEF.

Banerjee in a post on X cited ‘Kanyashree’ and ‘Rupashree’ as the two such schemes among others.

“I am happy to share that our Bengal Govt social welfare schemes have again earned UNICEF praise! At Impact East 2024 conclave, top UNICEF official lauded our schemes like Kanyashree and Rupashree for being crucial in driving the state’s social upliftment,” Banerjee posted on X.

“Our social outreach and effectively life-changing welfare programmes thus continue to receive serious international recognition,” she said.

The Kanyashree scheme of the West Bengal government is a conditional cash transfer scheme with the aim of improving the status and well-being of the girl child in West Bengal by incentivizing schooling of all teenage girls and delaying their marriages until the age of 18.

The Rupashree scheme provides a one-time financial grant to economically disadvantaged families to help pay for their daughter’s marriage.

