Bengalurians ditch four wheels for one, ride unicycles to beat traffic

Bengaluru’s long working hours and even longer traffic jams have prompted residents to eccentric ‘jugaads’, trying to maximise on every moment of the day.

From creating meeting rooms in the back of mini trucks to driving with a laptop in your lap, innovation follows Bengalurians everywhere.

Recently Instagram videos showing people ditching four-wheelers and two-wheelers for a single wheel are cropping up, leaving those stuck in traffic green with envy. An Instagram page “bengaluru visuals” posted two videos showing unicyclists effortlessly speeding through traffic.

Netizens have left comments on the videos saying “One pothole and bro be flying” while others made suggestions to improve the experience saying “An umbrella would be a good suggestion”.

Some people bombarded criticism calling it “utter nonsense” and a “publicity stunt,” others hailed it as an “extremely sensible dude”.

Others expressed that a monowheel would make a much better mode of transport for daily commuters, while others have highlighted the dangers of such a vehicle in the unbearable traffic.