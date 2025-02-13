Bengaluru woman caught driving with laptop, fined for ‘work from car’

Drinking and driving or driving while on the phone have become alarmingly common instances of reckless behaviour, although this woman in Bengaluru took carelessness to another level by driving while working on her laptop.

The incident which occurred on Monday, February 10, was recorded by passersby and shared with the traffic police. Based on the complaint the police were able to track down the woman with the help of the car registration number seen in the video and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 for reckless driving, reported The Hindu.

In the video, the woman can be seen with a laptop propped up in her lap as she drives on a busy road. The video sparked enraged reactions from the public after being shared by X account of deputy commissioner of police, North Bengaluru with the caption “work from home not from the car while driving.”

While some people called for cancelling the woman’s driving licence, other people pointed out how the toxic work culture with unreasonably long work hours combined with the never-ending traffic of Bengaluru have all led to such dangerous situations on the road.

“Yesterday it took 2 hrs for 17 kms one way, 4 hrs on road, I need to complete the work, also need to take care of my family… public transportation is fully loaded, on top of this many CEOs are talking about 70 hrs per week, when to sleep, when to eat, I’m not justifying, but forced,” said one X user.

Another highlighted the plight of IT employees being exploited by their employers. “Imagine the pressure that lady is going through in her company. Almost every IT employee has a story to tell. Almost all the IT companies misuse their employees,” read the post.