Hyderabad police warn against rash driving, stunts on Shab e Barat

Hyderabad: Hyderabad commissioner of police C V Anand urged the youngsters not to resort to rash driving in the city on Thursday night, February 15, Shab e Barat, as it could endanger their lives.

The Muslims will be observing Shab e Barat, on Thursday night in Hyderabad. It is seen teenagers perform stunts on bikes and auto rickshaws late in the night on the roads. Their action is drawing criticism from the community elders who are asking parents to not give vehicles to their children and engage them in prayers and other useful actions.

CV Anand said special vehicle checking will be conducted to prevent rash and negligent driving. “Legal action will be taken against the violators. All flyovers will be closed in the city,” said the Hyderabad commissioner of police.

Ahead of Shab e Barat, many residents of Hyderabad recalled the accident that took place on the Aramghar flyover on Shab e Meraj, claiming the lives of three minors.

Recalling the accident, they urged parents of minors to keep an eye on their kids and not allow them to ride bikes until they turn 18 years old and get a driving license.

Ahead of Shab e Barat, accident on Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover recalled

Recently, on the occasion of Shab e Meraj, three minors, identified as 14-year-old Maaz, 16-year-old Imran, and 14-year-old Ahmed, were killed in a road accident on Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad.

The teenagers were riding a speeding two-wheeler from the Old City toward Aramghar between 12:30 am and 1:00 am.

Their joyride on the four-kilometre-long Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover ended in disaster when their vehicle lost control and crashed into a streetlight pole and the divider.

Maaz died on the spot, while Imran and Ahmed succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Recalling the accident ahead of Shab e Barat, elderly residents of Hyderabad urged parents to keep an eye on their children.