Hyderabad: Ahead of Shab-e-Barat, many residents of Hyderabad recalled the accident that took place on Aramghar flyover on Shab-e-Meraj, claiming the lives of three minors.

Recalling the accident, they urged parents of minors to keep an eye on their kids and not allow them to ride bikes until they turn 18 years old and get a driving license.

Residents’ views

Speaking to Siasat.com, many of them said that on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, parents must ask their children to pray instead of performing stunts on roads and highways in Hyderabad at midnight.

They urged parents to give Islamic teachings along with modern education to their children.

Minors died in accident on Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover on Shab-e-Meraj

Recently, on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, three minors, identified as 14-year-old Maaz, 16-year-old Imran, and 14-year-old Ahmed, were killed in a road accident on Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad.

The teenagers were riding a speeding two-wheeler from the Old City toward Aramghar between 12:30 am and 1:00 am.

Their joyride on the four-kilometer-long Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover ended in disaster when their vehicle lost control and crashed into a streetlight pole and the divider.

Maaz died on the spot, while Imran and Ahmed succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Recalling the accident ahead of Shab-e-Barat, elderly residents of Hyderabad urged parents to keep an eye on their children.