Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police recently busted an interstate prostitution racket in Gachibowli and rescued two women.

The operation, led by the Special Operations Team (SOT) in collaboration with local police, was carried out in the Kondapur area of Gachibowli.

Prostitution racket in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli exposed

During the raid on a residential apartment, authorities discovered that the prostitution ring involved women from various states.

The victims had been trafficked by an organized network.

Also Read Hyderabad to Bengaluru train to be nearly as fast as flight

Women from various states

The women from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, and Mumbai were forced into prostitution by the organizers.

The Gachibowli police are actively working to track down the key individuals behind the prostitution racket in Hyderabad.

The police have arrested two persons and are conducting an in-depth investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for orchestrating the illegal operation.