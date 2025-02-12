Hyderabad to Bengaluru train to soon be nearly as fast as flight

Hyderabad: The train travel time from Hyderabad to Bengaluru is soon going to be nearly the same as the time taken by a flight as the Centre proposed high-speed rail corridors.

The proposed two high-speed rail corridors that will link Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Chennai will reduce train travel time.

How will Hyderabad to Bengaluru train travel time, flight time be almost same?

The proposed corridors will reduce the train travel time from Hyderabad to the two cities by 10 hours.

At present, the flight time from Hyderabad Airport to Kempegowda International Airport is one hour and 15 minutes. From Hyderabad to Chennai International Airport, it is one hour and 15 minutes.

Apart from the flight time, it takes another 2-3 hours to reach city centres.

Also Read Hyderabad weddings drop chicken from menus amid bird flu fear

The high-speed trains from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Chennai are expected to take 2 hours and 2 hours & 20 minutes, respectively which will be nearly the same as flight times.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Meanwhile, a 100-metre-long steel bridge has been constructed in Gujarat’s Surat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project.

Developed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), this bridge spans four railway tracks, including two tracks of the Western Railway and two tracks of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) between Kim and Sayan.

The proposed high-speed rail corridors will not only reduce the train travel time between Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai but will also improve fast-paced connectivity between the cities.