Blocked roads, encroachments: HYDRAA receives 61 complaints

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 61 complaints through Prajavani on Monday, July 14. Residents complained of blocked roads, encroachments on government lands, parks and lakes and were given assurance of swift action by HYDRAA.

Blocked roads obstructing free movement

Residents of Kondapur in Serilingampally mandal brought to HYDRAA’s attention that a 40-foot road, located between plot numbers 9 and 23, and 44 and 53, opposite Prestin IVY Apartments, near Raghavendra Shelters Colony, had been completely blocked, preventing access to a public park.

They also informed that another 40-foot road, between plot numbers 22 and 23, and 24 and 26, had been encroached by about 7 feet, causing serious problems for commuters and demanded that the roads be opened immediately.

Similarly, residents of Shantinagar Housing Society, also located in the Serilingampally mandal, complained that a 60-foot road in Survey number 132 has been blocked illegally.

Residents alleged that the road had been a part of the original layout but has now been encroached upon, restricting movement in the colony.

Encroachments in parks, lakes and government land

Residents of the Dulapally Industrial Area, under Kompally Municipality, reached out to HYDRAA, stating that according to the layout drawn in 1967, their area is supposed to have four parks.

However, it was found that two of the parks fell under Fox Sagar FTL limits, and the other two had been encroached upon by the descendants of the layout developers.

Representatives of the colony welfare association filed a complaint with HYDRAA demanding that the two parks be preserved and made accessible to the public.

Several complaints from Gajularamam village

HYDRAA also received complaints from locals of Gajularamaram village located in Quthbullapur mandal, alleging that government land in survey numbers 307/1, 308/2, 308/3 and 308/5, spanning over 271 acres, was being illegally occupied.

Complainants alleged that the land, which was earlier under the Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC), had been reclaimed by the Telangana government, but now locals were facilitating its encroachment.

A fisherman’s association in Gajularamaram, Medchal-Malkajgiri, appealed to HYDRAA to protect Pedda Cheruvu from encroachments.

The fishermen alleged that the lake spanning 26.3 acres had already been encroached upon by up to 6 acres.

In the complaint, they stated that inflow channels from five lakes are being bypassed, due to which water does not reach the lake even during rains.

They asked HYDRAA to protect the lake from encroachments, which supports their livelihood.

HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya inspected all complaints and verified the details using Google Maps and instructed concerned officials to act swiftly.