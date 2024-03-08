Bengaluru: 1 arrested in connection with Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a significant suspect linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast from Bellary Central Jail.

Suspected militant Minaj alias Suleman, previously detained in Bellary Central Jail, is now under intense interrogation by the NIA. Suleiman, a resident of Kaul Bazar police station in Bellary, is being detained based on information suggesting his involvement in planning the bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Suleiman, known to have connections with ISIS militants, was allegedly orchestrating acts of sabotage within the country. NIA officials had previously arrested Minaj on December 18, 2023, after which he was incarcerated in Bellary Central Jail.

The NIA, acting on recent intelligence, arrested the suspected terrorist Minaj on March 6. Subsequently, a body warrant was issued, and he was taken into custody for intensive interrogation.

According to police sources, Minaj was a banned PFI activist engaged in clothing trading in Kaul Bazar, Bellary.

His connections with ISIS militants allegedly led to the radicalization of minority youth, encouraging them to participate in terrorist activities.

The NIA’s raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka on December 18, 2023, culminated in Minaj’s arrest.

While Suleiman undergoes interrogation, both NIA and CCB police are intensifying efforts to identify the perpetrator who planted the bomb in Bengaluru’s Rameswaram cafe.

Suleiman’s interrogation is expected to provide valuable leads in this ongoing investigation.

The Brookefield branch of Rameshwaram Cafe located on ITPL Road in Whitefield, Bengaluru was rocked by a low-intensity bomb blast on March 1, between 12.50 pm and 1 pm, injuring at least 9 people.

The investigation teams found that the man who planted bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said.