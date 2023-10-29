Bengaluru: 240 rooftop restaurants found violating fire safety norms

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department has identified over 240 rooftop restaurants in the city that have allegedly violated fire safety norms and license rules, officials said on Sunday.

These include bars, hookah bars, and pubs, they said.

Following a massive fire that broke out at a cafe in a multi-storied commercial building in the posh Koramangala area here early this month, the fire department started inspecting various such premises to check if the fire safety norms in these establishments were complied with.

“Since the major fire incident at Koramangala, we started inspecting such rooftop establishments and so far till October 26, the fire department has identified 243 premises which have violated fire related safety norms and license rules,” a senior fire official said.

The inspection is being carried out on daily basis on working days from Monday to Friday. A complied list of all these establishments which have violated fire safety norms has been sent to the office of BBMP Commissioner for further action, he noted.

According to a data shared by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on October 28, the civic body inspected 26 trades and issued notices to seven of them. Following the inspection, one of the rooftop establishments in RR Nagar was closed.