Bengaluru: 25-year-old techie arrested in triple murder case

Bengaluru: The shocking triple murder in Bengaluru’s KR Puram area has taken a turn with the arrest of the prime accused, 25-year-old software professional Shwetha, who was traced and taken into custody from Puducherry less than 24 hours after the crime. Police are continuing their search for her alleged accomplice and live-in partner, Kenneth, who remains on the run.

According to investigators, the accused had left Bengaluru shortly after the murders and travelled across multiple locations in an apparent attempt to evade arrest. Acting on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, special police teams tracked Shwetha’s movements and eventually apprehended her in Puducherry.

Also Read Mother of woman accused in ex-serviceman murder dies by suicide

During preliminary questioning, investigators are said to have uncovered details suggesting a prolonged family conflict. Police sources indicated that Shwetha allegedly claimed she had been facing constant disagreements with her parents over personal decisions, including her relationship with Kenneth. The accused reportedly told investigators that tensions within the family had escalated over the past several months.

Murder was likely carefully planned

The victims have been identified as Somasundar, a software engineer, his wife Muthulakshmi, and their younger daughter Supriya. The family had been residing in a residential apartment at Seegehalli in the KR Puram area for several years.

Also Read Elderly woman killed for earrings in Chikkaballapur

Police suspect the murders were carefully planned. Investigators are examining digital evidence, mobile phone records, travel details and other materials recovered from the accused to establish the sequence of events leading up to the crime. Forensic experts have also been deployed to analyse evidence collected from the apartment.

Meanwhile, Kenneth is believed to have fled Bengaluru soon after the incident. Police sources said he allegedly visited a friend’s residence in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) area before disappearing. Multiple teams have been formed to trace his whereabouts, and authorities are scanning CCTV footage and digital trails across Karnataka and neighbouring states.

Investigation still at a crucial stage

The case has generated widespread public attention due to the brutal nature of the killings and the alleged involvement of close family members. Investigators are also examining personal writings and documents recovered from the residence, which may provide additional insights into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police officials have maintained that the investigation is still at a crucial stage and several aspects are being verified. Further details regarding the motive and individual roles of the accused are expected to emerge as the probe progresses, and Kenneth is brought into custody.

The arrested accused is expected to be produced before a court and subjected to further interrogation as police continue to unravel the full extent of the case.