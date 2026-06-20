Mother of woman accused in ex-serviceman murder dies by suicide

Belagavi: In a tragic development linked to the sensational murder case of a former soldier for an alleged Rs 2 crore insurance claim, the mother of the prime accused has died by suicide in Belagavi district.

The deceased has been identified as Mahadevi Badami (65), a resident of Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk. According to police, she allegedly ended her life by hanging herself inside her house when no family members were present.

Investigators suspect that Mahadevi was deeply distressed following the arrest of her daughter, Suma Manjargi, who is one of the key accused in the murder of her husband, former soldier Sandeep Kalagouda Manjargi (46).

Police said Suma, along with her alleged lover Pundalik Dombar and several others, was arrested after an investigation revealed a conspiracy to murder Sandeep and claim insurance benefits worth ₹2 crore. The accused had allegedly attempted to portray the death as a natural cardiac arrest and were also accused of tampering with forensic evidence to mislead investigators.

Following the discovery of Mahadevi’s body, Yamakanamaradi police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The incident has shocked residents of Ghodageri village, where the murder case had already generated widespread attention due to its sensational nature and the alleged involvement of multiple accused, including government officials and medical personnel.