Belagavi horror: Wife, lover accused of poisoning ex-soldier

Belagavi: A chilling murder conspiracy that reads like a crime thriller has come to light in Belagavi district, where a retired Army man was allegedly poisoned to death for a Rs 2 crore insurance payout. What has made the case even more shocking is the revelation that officials linked to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) allegedly tampered with scientific evidence to portray the murder as a natural death.

The victim, former serviceman Sandeep Manjargi of Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk, had served in the Indian Army for 17 years before returning to his native village. Police investigations have revealed that his wife Suma and her alleged lover Pundalik Dongar hatched a meticulous plan to eliminate him and claim insurance benefits worth nearly Rs 2 crore.

According to investigators, Suma and Pundalik developed an illicit relationship after becoming close through a hotel business near Hidkal Dam. As their relationship deepened, the duo allegedly began viewing Sandeep as an obstacle. Police suspect they were also aware of multiple insurance policies taken in Sandeep’s name and believed they could secure a huge financial windfall if his death appeared accidental.

Also Read BJP MLC urges Karnataka govt to let CBI probe Dharmasthala case

The conspiracy reportedly moved into action after Sandeep suffered minor injuries in a road accident on March 13. Though his injuries were not life-threatening, he was shifted to a private hospital in Ghataprabha. Investigators say the hospital became the scene of a carefully planned murder.

Police allege that Suma, Pundalik and their associates used a saline bottle to administer poison to Sandeep while he was undergoing treatment. An initial attempt reportedly failed, but the conspirators allegedly succeeded the following day by introducing a stronger toxic substance into the saline. Soon after, Sandeep died, with the death being projected as a heart attack resulting from accident-related complications.

However, the most disturbing aspect of the case emerged after the death. Fearing exposure, the accused allegedly activated a network of contacts to manipulate forensic findings. Investigators claim that Suma approached individuals who could influence the FSL process. Through a chain of intermediaries, including an RMP doctor and government officials, the accused allegedly reached FSL personnel.

Police say more than Rs 3 lakh was offered to ensure that forensic findings did not reveal poisoning. The original scientific findings were allegedly altered, and the death was officially attributed to cardiac arrest rather than toxic substances. This manipulation effectively buried evidence of murder and allowed the case to be treated as a natural death.

The conspiracy might have remained hidden had it not been for a social media status allegedly posted by Pundalik. Following disputes over the anticipated insurance money, cracks reportedly developed between the conspirators. In a dramatic turn, Pundalik posted a message suggesting that Sandeep’s death was not natural and that he knew the truth behind it.

The post caught the attention of investigators, who began questioning him. During interrogation, crucial details of the conspiracy reportedly surfaced. Police subsequently obtained forensic samples and sent them for independent examination to another laboratory. The fresh analysis reportedly confirmed the presence of poison, exposing the alleged cover-up.

Investigators then reopened the case, exhumed the body and conducted further examinations. The findings strengthened suspicions of murder and triggered a wider probe into the role of those who allegedly manipulated scientific evidence.

Several accused, including Suma, Pundalik and officials connected to the forensic process, have been arrested. The case has raised serious concerns about the integrity of forensic investigations, with police officials themselves expressing shock over allegations that scientific reports could be altered for money.

Authorities believe more individuals may have been involved in the conspiracy and have not ruled out additional arrests. The investigation is continuing to determine the full extent of the network that allegedly helped conceal a murder for financial gain.