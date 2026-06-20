Elderly woman killed for earrings in Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapur: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across the district, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants who brutally attacked her and severed her ear to steal her earrings in Basavanapura village of Gauribidanur taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Subbamma (80), a native of Kelaginajoganahalli village in Doddaballapur taluk. She had been staying at her fifth daughter’s house in Basavanapura village for the past one-and-a-half years.

According to police, the elderly woman was alone at home when the incident took place on Friday afternoon. Family members had left for their daily wage jobs, leaving Subbamma by herself in the house. Taking advantage of the situation, the assailants allegedly entered the residence and launched a brutal attack on her.

The attackers reportedly inflicted severe injuries on her head before cutting off part of her ear and fleeing with her earrings. The crime remained unnoticed until around 3 pm, when her daughter returned home and found Subbamma lying in a pool of blood.

She was immediately rushed to Yelahanka Hospital for treatment. However, despite the efforts of doctors, the elderly woman succumbed to her injuries later in the evening.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Manchenahalli police rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. Senior police officers, including Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey and other officials, also visited the crime scene to assess the situation.

Speaking to reporters, SP Kushal Chouksey said, “The incident occurred in Basavanapura village under the Manchenahalli Police Station limits on Friday afternoon. The victim, Subbamma, had come to stay at her daughter’s house. While family members had gone out for work, unidentified persons entered the house, assaulted her and escaped with her earrings. She sustained severe head injuries and later died during treatment.”

Case registered

Police have registered a murder and robbery case and launched a special operation to trace the culprits. Forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene, and investigators are examining possible leads, including the movement of suspicious persons in and around the village.

The brutal nature of the crime has sparked fear among residents, particularly elderly people living alone in rural areas. Police said multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.