Bengaluru: 3 arrested for assaulting woman, stealing cash, gold

Bengaluru: Three men have been arrested by Peenya police for allegedly tying up and assaulting a woman before stealing cash and gold jewellery from her at a rented house in Nagasandra.

The accused have been identified as Boregowda, Abhi and Satish. The incident allegedly took place after Boregowda invited Sujatha, a woman from Nagamangala, to the rented house on the pretext of conducting a milk-boiling ceremony.

Police said Sujatha had become acquainted with Boregowda a few months earlier. Using their familiarity, he allegedly informed her that he had taken a rented house in Nagasandra and asked her to attend the ceremony.

Sujatha reportedly arrived at the house without informing her husband, Varadaraju. At the time, she was carrying Rs 1 lakh in cash and wearing a gold mangalsutra.

According to the complaint, milk was initially placed on the stove as part of the purported ceremony. Boregowda and his alleged accomplices then attacked Sujatha, tied her hands and legs, and assaulted her.

The accused allegedly took away the Rs 1 lakh cash and gold mangalsutra before escaping from the premises.

Varadaraju later approached the Peenya police and filed a complaint after learning about the alleged assault and robbery. Police registered a case and began tracing the suspects.

Following the investigation, police arrested Boregowda, allegedly the main accused, along with Abhi and Satish. They were subsequently produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police are investigating the alleged robbery and assault and are examining the circumstances under which the woman was called to the rented house.