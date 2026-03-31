Bengaluru: After seeing husband hanging, Hyderabad woman dies by suicide

Seeing her husband dead, Shazia allegedly jumped from the 17th floor of their home.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 7:05 pm IST
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Bengaluru: A techie couple from Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide at their house in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday, March 31.

The deceased have been identified as Bhanu Chandar Reddy (Babu Reddy) and his wife Shazia.

Both of them worked as software engineers in private companies.

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According to police, Reddy died by hanging himself from the ceiling in his house on Monday, March 30 night. Seeing him dead, Shazia allegedly jumped from the 17th floor of the building they were residing in.

The couple had been married for around nine years and had been in a live-in relationship earlier.

Kothanur police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 7:05 pm IST

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