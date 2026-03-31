Hyderabad: Woman, two sons found hanging after husband marries her cousin

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, depressed over her husband’s extra-marital affair with her cousin, a woman reportedly hanged herself and her two sons in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday, March 31.

Sravanthi and Praveen from Warangal district fell in love and got married 13 years ago. They were blessed with two sons: Karthilk, 12 and Koushik, 10. They had been living in Raghavendra Society under the Kukatpally police station limits.

While Praveen works in the construction industry, Sravanthi was a domestic helper.

However, Praveen’s extramarital affair with her cousin Maheshwari resulted in frequent quarrels.

Two years ago, Praveen married Maheshwari. This strained their relationship further, leading Sravanthi to file complaints with the Chennaraopet and Warangal police stations.

Then came a day when Praveen cut all relationships with Sravanthi and his children and left the house to live with Maheshwari.

Sravanthi sought advice from the elders of her village, who urged Praveen to go back to his first wife and take care of his sons.

The family returned home on March 30.

On March 31, Praveen went to work as usual, but when he returned for lunch, he found the door locked from the inside. He took help from the neighbours and broke open the door, only to find Sravanthi and his sons hanging from the ceiling.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to Kukatpally Station House Office Subba Rao, no complaint has been lodged with regard to the case yet, and Sravanthi’s family is yet to reach Hyderabad.