Bengaluru-based social enterprise urges Shivakumar to transform city’s roads

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based social enterprise Jana Urban Space Foundation (JUSP) has written to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urging him to launch a Walkable Bengaluru Mission to transform the city’s roads.

Bengaluru’s roads remain unsafe and poorly designed, JUSP said in a letter, a copy of which was sent to some media houses on Tuesday.

“Footpaths are often broken or encroached, utility works lack coordination, and potholes and flooding continue to persist. These systemic issues compromise mobility, safety, and accessibility-particularly for women, children, and the elderly,” read the letter to Shivakumar, who is also Minister in charge of Bengaluru.

The suggestions offered by JUSP include a targeted focus on arterial and sub-arterial roads with a phased plan for local and collector roads.

The foundation also urged the Deputy CM to transform Bengaluru’s 60 km Outer Ring Road into a people-oriented corridor, integrating the proposed metro expansion.

Also Read Video: Bengaluru boy hits overhead barrier from sunroof

Srikanth Viswanathan, Executive Director of JUSP said they have also asked the government to notify the Tender S.U.R.E (specifications for urban roads execution) street design guidelines, published in 2011, for all future road development across Bengaluru.

Other suggestions include amending of cadre and recruitment rules to institutionalise BBMP’s urban design cell across all five corporations, with dedicated urban designers, planners, and sectoral experts, in addition to engineers, as well as dedicated staff for operations and maintenance of roads.

JUSP also urged the government to establish a dedicated technical team within Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B.SMILE) to coordinate and support implementation.