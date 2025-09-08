Video: Bengaluru boy hits overhead barrier from sunroof

A boy in Bengaluru sustained a severe head injury on Sunday, September 7, after hitting an overhead barrier while standing through the sunroof of a moving car.

The incident, caught on camera, has since gone viral, sparking widespread concern and debate on social media.

The mishap occurred in Vidyaranyapura around 1 pm, when the vehicle drove under a large iron gate, hitting the boy as he… pic.twitter.com/xP8ZWF5Mgo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 8, 2025

The mishap occurred in Vidyaranyapura around 1 pm, when the vehicle drove under a large iron gate, hitting the boy as he stood exposed through the sunroof.

The injured boy was taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after medical care.

Authorities have advised the parents to make sure children stay seated and wear seatbelts while inside vehicles.

Bengaluru city traffic police have issued warnings against children using sunroofs in cars, flagging it not only as a safety hazard but also terming it as dangerous and a distraction to other motorists.

Social media users expressed concern and urged stricter caution.

“In India, many parents allow their children to stand out of the sunroof just for fun. But this is extremely dangerous. We have already seen many unfortunate incidents linked to such behaviour. Safety should always be the top priority because anything can happen in a split second. Parents must teach children the difference between safe and unsafe practices, and lead by example,” a user wrote.

Others echoed similar views, calling the sunroof “a dangerous and unnecessary feature in Indian cars.”