Class 10 pass Bengaluru man saves Rs 1 crore in 25 years, sparks internet buzz

A proofreader from Bengaluru recently shared a milestone on Reddit, writing, “Reached a major milestone: 1 crore. Took me 25 years.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking widespread praise for his patience, discipline, and careful financial choices, widely seen as a powerful example of the impact of consistent saving over time.

Inspiring many on the platform, the Bengaluru man with a class 10 education detailed his journey on achieving financial independence at the age of 53.

Hailing from a small village in Sourthen india, he moved to Bengalore in 2000. He initially started with a salary of a mere Rs 4,200 and now earns Rs. 63,000.

“I was 27 and all the money I had in my pocket was Rs 5000,” he wrote on Reddit.

With three members in the family, he talked about always being very frugal in spending and recording a monthly living expense of Rs 25,000.

“From my experience that education, intelligence, health and time are one’s big assets. Also, patience and discipline are essential for achieving long-term goals,” he said.

His story hadhas motivated many to take the step forward in conscious spending and slowing down in life.

While many praised his patience in an age dominated by instant gratification, others pointed out that similar discipline applied to modern investment tools like mutual funds might have accelerated his progress.

One user commented, “All those below 30 or 35 guys flexing their 1 or 10 cr net worth – lesson here. Education,values, where one should stop – that’s the biggest wealth anyone can have.”

The post also ignited a debate on renting versus buying, with several users applauding his choice to rent for the financial flexibility it offered.

Another user commented, “I really appreciate your journey!! Thank you for sharing it. Always remember that it is easier to make your next one crore from the existing one crore. Than spending it on something else.”