23-yr-old Japanese man falls for classmate’s 83-year-old grandmother

They say love is blind, and a couple in Japan has taken it quite literally. A 23-year-old man is dating his classmate’s 83-year-old grandmother, stunning the internet with their 60-year age gap.

The man and woman were identified as Kofu and Aiko, respectively. They became popular after their interview went viral. Throughout, Kofu was holding Aiko’s hands. For them, it was love at first sight.

“Kofu has a healthy appetite and is very gentle. I have never met such a lively young man. I was drawn to him,” Aiko said during the interview. There was a hesitation between them due to the big age gap.

She has been married twice, has a son and a daughter and five grandchildren. Aiko had been living with her son since her divorce.

Her boyfriend is about to complete his graduation and is currently an intern at a creative design company.

The universe has strange ways to bring lovers together. Aiko’s granddaughter had organised a trip to Disneyland, but pulled out at the last minute, leaving them alone.

Gazing at the Cinderella Castle, Kofu confessed his love for Aiko. “At that moment, I was completely enchanted,” she said.

The couple decided to live together. As for marriage, the topic has not come up yet. A delighted boyfriend, Kofu, describes seeing Aiko’s face first thing in the morning as the best part of his day.

“She is small and looks up at me. Sometimes, she leans on me, and it is impossible to resist,” said Kofu. The woman said she fels lonely when Kofu is at work. However, she added that cooking for her beloved energises her.

Internet reacts to Japanese couple

Here are some reactions to the couple

notyourtypicalberliner said, “As long as it’s love, there’s no other bad relationship, it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing, it’s love, it’s love”

Dj_Anthony_yolo asked, “The comments here are so kind and heartwarming.

But what if it were an 83-year-old grandfather and a woman in her 20s?”

foreexample1990 said, “Granddaughter: Damn it, I brought my new grandpa home.”

___eer___ said, “I knew it, my future boyfriend wasn’t even born yet!”