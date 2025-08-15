Telangana: Karimnagar collector renders national anthem in sign language

Hyderabad: Karimnagar collector Pamela Satpathy rendered the national anthem in sign language during Independence Day celebrations with hearing-impaired students on Friday, August 15.

The celebration held at the Karimnargar police Parade ground was attended by Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu and government officials. Appreciating the collector’s effort, the IT minister said, “Well done, Collector, your rendition of the National Anthem in Indian Sign Language was wonderful.”

A video of the collector rendering the national anthem in sign language along with the students has surfaced on social media.

Satpathy has been a driving force behind several innovative initiatives in the district, often thinking differently and working for the welfare of the poor, leaving a distinct mark in development and public welfare.

She has gained the admiration of the people through her many creative programs, and this Independence Day marked yet another rare distinction.

The Karimnagar collector had earlier arranged special training in the basics of Indian Sign Language for Karimnagar district officials. The week-long program enabled them to better understand and address the concerns of the hearing-impaired community.