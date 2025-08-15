Congress leader unfurls torn national flag in Mahabubabad on Independence day

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice president, Hanumanla Jhansi Reddy, came under fire for unfurling a torn national flag during Independence Day celebrations at a government school in Mahabubabad on Friday, August 15.

The flag was hoisted at a height of 100 feet. A video shared on social media showed a small hole in the flag after it was hoisted.

According to reports, locals said that every year, there is a tradition of inviting retired army officers or prominent people who have served the country for the flag hoisting at the school. Locals criticised the school authorities for moving away from the tradition and inviting a politician.

A similar incident occurred in June 2016 during Telangana Formation Day celebrations, when a national flag measuring 72 feet by 108 feet was torn by the wind and was taken down two days later.

The Telangana government hoisted the largest Indian tricolour atop the second-tallest flagpole at Sanjeevaiah Park in Hyderabad on Friday. The state’s effort to achieve flag superlatives was stymied from the very beginning.

The initial proposal to erect a 303 ft flag mast, which would have bettered the 293 ft flag pole built by the government of Jharkhand, came to nought as the Airports Authority of India objected to the height because the Begumpet airport is in the near vicinity of the park.