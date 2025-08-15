BRS govt left us with Rs 8,21,652 Cr debts: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 15 blamed the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of leaving the state in debt.

In his Independence Day speech in Hyderabad, the chief minister said, “The previous government left us with mounting debts and arrears of Rs 8,21,652 crore when the Congress assumed power. Out of this, Rs. 6, 71, 757 crore are debts.”

Reddy further stated that the Rs 40,154 crore dues are related to employee payments and other schemes. Rs 1,09,740 dues are SC, ST sub plan, Singareni, electricity and other departments. “From total debt, we have completed the debt service of Rs 2,20,676 crore which included Rs 1,32,498 crore principal amount and Rs 88, 178 crore interest amount till the date,” he added.

The Telangana CM went on to say that despite facing financial burden, the state government is working hard to take the state forward. “We are moving forward with the inspiration of the Father of the Nation Gandhiji and the builder of a new India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and the support of the people,” Reddy said.

Speaking of the Congress party’s role in the freedom struggle the Telangana chief minister said, “Congress achieved independence for the country and laid the foundations for the future of India. Independent India will complete its centenary by 2047.”

“On the auspicious occasion of reaching the centenary milestone, we are striving to achieve the goals, and the role of Telangana in making India number one in the world will be significant. We determine that Telangana should play a key game-changer role that will change the face of India by 2047,” he added.

The visionary document for that resolution is ‘Telangana Rising 2047’, a policy document that aims to transform Telangana into a one trillion US dollar economy by 2035 and a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047. This is not just a plan. It is a resolve to make Telangana proud on the world stage, said the CM.

Development in Hyderabad

Addressing the development projects in Hyderabad, Reddy highlighted the revival of the river Musi to the agricultural development of rural Telangana.

On the 2047 vision document, the CM said “This document promises a happy life for the people of Hyderabad and Telangana with peace, tranquility, and a clean environment. This vision document announces the ideas, innovations, and implementation methods behind several proposed projects that are crucial in enhancing the brand image of Hyderabad,” he said.

Reddy added that the vision unveils the determination to transform Hyderabad, which is being affected by floods, into a clean and beautiful city.

Telangana rising

The Telangana CM also said that the Vision 2047 document explains the highly ambitious Regional Ring Road that is going to play a vital role in the development of Telangana.

“TelanganaRising – 2047 is a plan to radically transform the image of Telangana with the construction of the Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat, greenfield highways, dry ports, second phase Metro Rail, radial roads between the Outer and Regional Ring Roads, Warangal and Adilabad airports, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bangalore, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridors.

He added that the government aims to implement this resolution and make Telangana a key player in the country’s progress by 2047.

Law enforcement

Speaking of law and order, the CM said, that law and order play a key role in the progress of a state. Telangana is hosting many international conferences and is recognized as the most peaceful city, because of our police system.

“Today, the Telangana Police is known as the best in the country. According to the India Justice Report – 2025, it is a matter of pride for us that Telangana Police Department is ranked first in policing among 18 states with a population of more than one crore,” Reddy added

He further said that the ‘World Police Summit’, which was attended by 138 countries​ and the first rank in drug control category by Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing is praiseworthy. Reddy added that the EAGLE ( Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement is doing a great job in the fight against drugs.