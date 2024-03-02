Bengaluru blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen on Mahashivratri

Bengaluru: The Brookefield branch of Rameshwaram Cafe located on the ITPL Road in Whitefield, which was rocked by a low-intensity bomb blast on Friday, will reopen on the day of Mahashivratri on March 8, an official statement said on Saturday.

Raghavendra Rao, Co-founder and CEO of Rameshwaram Cafe, said in the statement, “We have decided to reopen our Brookfield outlet within a week of the unfortunate incident, which is on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, the 8th of March (Friday).”

“We extend a warm invitation to all the authorities and customers to join us for our reopening. Let us unite in solidarity and demonstrate that together we are unyielding in our commitment to moving forward.

“As we face this challenging situation, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the authorities for their support. We firmly believe that no force can dampen the spirit of our nation,” Rao added.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-founder and Managing Director, Rameshwaram Cafe, said, “We are cooperating with the authorities in their investigations. Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need. We pray for their speedy recovery. We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch.”

The blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe between 12.50 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday.

The police after obtaining the CCTV footage of the suspected bomber after launching a manhunt for the accused in Mangaluru neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu.