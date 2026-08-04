Bengaluru: BMTC conductor suspended for kicking beggar

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended a conductor after a video showing him allegedly kicking a beggar who was attempting to board a bus near Nelamangala went viral on social media. The action follows widespread public outrage after the incident received extensive media coverage.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, BMTC said the incident involved bus number KA-57 F-1104 attached to the Shivanapura depot, where conductor Krishnamurthy was on duty. The transport corporation stated that it had taken serious note of the viral video and immediately ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the conductor has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. BMTC said the suspension was necessary to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter.

The corporation further stated that the investigation would include statements from the conductor, passengers and eyewitnesses, besides examination of CCTV footage from the bus and other relevant evidence to establish the exact sequence of events.

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The incident reportedly took place near Harishinakunte in Nelamangala taluk. According to the viral video, the beggar attempted to board the BMTC bus, leading to an argument with the conductor. During the altercation, the conductor allegedly kicked the man, pushed him off the bus and forced him to the ground, drawing sharp criticism from the public.

Reacting to the incident, local resident Nanjundayya said he only witnessed the man falling and was unaware of what had transpired before that. After watching the viral video, he realised the person involved was a beggar. He said that regardless of the circumstances, physically assaulting a person by kicking him was unacceptable and added that if the individual had committed any wrongdoing, the matter should have been reported to the police instead of resorting to violence.

The BMTC has assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the departmental inquiry.