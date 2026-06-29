Bengaluru: Boyfriend slits woman’s throat over marriage dispute

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend after an argument over marriage in Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station limits on Sunday night, June 28, with the police arresting the accused within hours of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali, 23. The accused, Rajeev, was reportedly in a relationship with her for the past three to four years.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Pipeline Road. Preliminary investigations suggest that Rajeev had invited Anjali for dinner, where he once again brought up the topic of marriage. An argument reportedly broke out after Anjali refused, following which Rajeev allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon and slit her throat.

Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately rushed Anjali to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

Police sources told Siasat.com that Anjali and Rajeev had met while working together several years ago and later fell in love. Their families were aware of the relationship, but Anjali’s parents reportedly opposed the marriage because of Rajeev’s alleged criminal background.

Investigators said Rajeev had repeatedly tried to persuade Anjali and her family to approve the marriage. However, Anjali had recently started distancing herself from him under pressure from her family, which allegedly angered the accused.

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Called Anjali for dinner

On Sunday evening, Rajeev convinced Anjali to meet him for dinner. During the meeting, he allegedly renewed his demand for marriage, leading to another heated argument. Police suspect that he then took her to Pipeline Road and committed the murder.

After receiving information about the incident, Mahalakshmi Layout Police rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection and launched a search operation. Rajeev was traced and arrested within a short time.

Police have registered a murder case and shifted Anjali’s body to MS Ramaiah Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime.