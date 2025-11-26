Bengaluru cash van heist: 9 arrested, 3 in Hyderabad, cash seized

“In total, nine individuals have been arrested, and Rs 7.11 crore in cash has been recovered,” police said in a statement.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 26th November 2025 8:00 am IST|   Updated: 26th November 2025 8:02 am IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Tuesday announced that they have recovered the entire Rs 7.11 crore looted from a cash van by a gang in the city.

Nine people, including police constable Annappa Naik, have been arrested.

Two days after the incident, three key suspects were apprehended, and Rs 5.76 crore cash was recovered.

3 more suspects arrested in Hyderabad

On November 23, three more suspects were arrested near Nampally Metro Station in Hyderabad were held with Rs 54.74 lakh.

On Monday, three suspects were arrested — one from a flat near Halesuru Lake in the city and two from near a tea shop at Sumanahalli Junction.

“The six arrested suspects have been produced before the court and placed in police custody for further investigation. The investigation is on-going,” they said.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 26th November 2025 8:00 am IST|   Updated: 26th November 2025 8:02 am IST

