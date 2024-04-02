Bengaluru: CCB police unravel Rs 4 crore KPSC membership scam

Bengaluru: In a revelation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has unearthed a massive scam where a notorious gang duped an individual of Rs 4 crore under the guise of providing membership to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Utilizing fake letterheads bearing forged signatures of the chief minister and the Governor, the gang lured victims into believing they would secure coveted KPSC memberships.

The CCB police, following a thorough investigation, apprehended four individuals linked to the fraudulent scheme. Riaz Ahmed, Yusuf, and Chandrappa are among those arrested in connection with the case, which has sent shockwaves throughout the region.

A formal case has been lodged at the CCB police station, marking a significant breakthrough in curbing such deceitful activities.

The scam unfolded when a woman, enticed by the promise of KPSC membership in exchange for a hefty sum of Rs 5 crore, fell victim to the gang’s manipulative tactics. Despite parting with Rs 4.10 crore, suspicions arose regarding the authenticity of the gang’s claims, prompting the woman to report the matter to the CCB police.

Upon receiving the complaint, diligent efforts by the CCB police led to the swift apprehension of the culprits. The gang, exploiting fabricated government documents and fake signatures, perpetrated the elaborate hoax, exploiting the trust and aspirations of unsuspecting individuals seeking opportunities in the public sector.

This revelation sheds light on the alarming proliferation of fake orders circulating in the name of senior government officials, posing a significant threat to public trust and administrative integrity.

Instances of such fraudulent activities have escalated, prompting urgent action by law enforcement agencies to curb this burgeoning menace.

Last week, the Vidhana Soudha police registered two separate cases in which fake letters of the chief minister and the Governor were being circulated.