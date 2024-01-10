Bengaluru CEO case: Last rites of son today, cops to question father

Bengaluru: The family of the four-year-old, Chinmay, murdered by his startup CEO mother in Goa, was preparing for the last rites at the Harishchandra Ghat here on Wednesday after which the Goa Police will question his father, said sources.

Venkataramana, the father, arrived from Indonesia and last rites will be conducted in front of friends and relatives.

The body of the boy was brought to Rajajinagar apartment after post-mortem from Chitradurga.

Venkaratarama and family have not given any statements and have requested the media that they will talk about it later.

Police sources said that once the final rites are performed, the Goa Police will question Venkataramana.

Sources also said that 39-year-old Suchana Seth, CEO of a Bengaluru-based Artificial Intelligence Startup Company had attempted to render her son unconscious to avoid him talking to his father over video call by pressing the pillow on his face and the child was suffocated to death.

Suchana had claimed that later she attempted to commit suicide by slashing her hands, but failed. Not about to figure out what to do in the situation, Suchana stuffed the body into a suitcase and checked out of the hotel.

The investigations have shown that the deceased boy had spoken to his father over video call on Sunday. Suchana had confessed that she did not want her son to talk to father at all.

The preliminary investigations had revealed that she committed the crime to deny her ex-husband access to the child after a court granted him visitation rights.

Goa Police in coordination with Karnataka cops arrested Suchana Seth for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa.

Sources said that the accused was directed by the court to allow her former husband to meet the child once a week, on Sundays. The ex-husband worked in a reputed company.

The accused had travelled to Goa after the court verdict and she allegedly killed her son at a service apartment in Candolim-north Goa.

The incident came to light after the housekeeping staff found blood stains in the room she had stayed in.

After checking out, the accused had come out with a big suitcase to head for Bengaluru. As she was boarding the taxi, the hotel staff who had seen her son, enquired about the child.

The accused informed the staff that he had been sent to her relative’s place and left the hotel.

However, the hotel staff got suspicious after housekeeping staff found blood stains in her room and called the police.

After getting the information from the hotel, the Goa Police got the contact number of the taxi driver and asked him to stop as soon as he spotted a police station on the National Highway.

Accordingly, the taxi driver stopped the vehicle near Imangala Police Station. The Goa Police had briefed their Karnataka counterparts about the development. The police found the body of the child in the trunk of the car inside the suitcase.

The body was shifted to the mortuary and the accused was taken into custody, police sources said.

Police sources also stated that initially Suchana maintained that her son was with a friend and gave cops his address as well. The Goa cops had found that the address was fake.