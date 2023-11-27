Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah holds day-long Janata Darshan

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is hosting a day-long Janata Darshan on Monday on the premises of the CM’s home office Krishna in Bengaluru.

Thousands of people from across the state have gathered to express their grievances directly to the CM.

Authorities have opened 20 counters, including separate ones for the physically challenged and senior citizens.

CM Siddaramaiah has instructed principal secretaries, secretaries, and commissioners of all departments to be present at the venue.

This is the second Janata Darshan, and it is the first time that it is being held for the entire day.

The police detained a group of individuals who attempted to stage a protest during the Janata Darshan, demanding more time for the re-examinations for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI).

The candidates insisted that the re-examination that is scheduled to be held on December 25 be held after two months. However, they were taken into custody by the police.

The court had ordered re-examination following the scandal in the previously-held PSI recruitment exams.

The Government has also provided a QR code for people to scan and register their grievances from across the state till the end of the day.

A dashboard has been created by the government to streamline complaints district-wise. CM Siddaramaiah’s decision has been appreciated by people across the state.