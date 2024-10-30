Bengaluru delivery boy’s kind gesture lights up CEO’s lonely Deepawali

Kind gestures need not be grand, they can be as simple as wishing someone living in a big city away from family and friends, making their day a little brighter. This is what happened to the founder and CEO of Neend app, Surbhi Jain, five years ago when she was living alone in Bengaluru, during Deepawali.

With the city brimming with colourful diyas and families enjoying lighting up crackers with their dear and near ones, for Jain, it was lonely as she neither had her family nor her friends to celebrate the festival of lights.

Taking to X she said, “Five years ago, I was in Bangalore for Diwali, and it was a truly sad and lonely day. All my friends, flatmates, and colleagues had gone home.”

Homesick, she ordered food that evening. However, what she was not expecting was when the food delivery person came to her doorstep to deliver her order, he greeted her with a warm smile and wished her ‘Happy Diwali’.

The delivery agent’s simple gesture reinforced that kindness exited, in simple formats of life. And no matter how small it is, it can make a big difference.

“Home alone in a big society, the only person who wished me ‘Happy Diwali’ in person was Ramesh, the delivery guy who brought food along with a warm smile. Let’s remember to show kindness to those who brighten our days, even in small ways,” Jain wrote on X.

Many X users resonated with her post and how difficult it is to live without family and friends around during festive seasons.

One X user said, “This is what I love about our country. Many of us who run behind career goals or setting businesses forget to take a break and wish others for their well-being or wish them happy Diwali. People like Ramesh always make us think which is more important in life.”

Another X user said, “Very often these small acts of goodness are indeed very precious to liven up one’s mood.”

Another X user shared a similar experience. They wrote, “I was alone in Mumbai last Diwali and was greeted by almost every delivery person irrespective of their religion. Sometimes we must realise that while not going home may be a choice for us, it’s an underprivilege for so many who are expecting higher orders and bigger tips.“