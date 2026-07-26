Bengaluru doctor assaults Bangladeshi couple over ‘illegal stay’

During questioning, officers learnt that the accused allegedly suspected the couple of being illegal immigrants due to concerns over unauthorised foreign nationals residing in the area.

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Police officers gather around a suspect during an investigation in Bellandur.

Bengaluru: Bellandur police have arrested a local doctor for allegedly assaulting a Bangladeshi couple following an argument over their nationality. The accused, Dr Nagendra of Sai Clinic, was later released on bail after being produced before a court.

The complaint was filed by Nasreena Bilal, 23, who lives with her husband Mohammed Bilal in Bettadasapura near Whitefield. The couple, originally from Bangladesh, alleged that the doctor questioned their citizenship and subsequently assaulted them after a verbal altercation.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and took the doctor into custody.

Subhan Bakery

During questioning, officers learnt that the accused allegedly suspected the couple of being illegal immigrants due to concerns over unauthorised foreign nationals residing in the area.

Police, however, maintained that any suspicion regarding citizenship or illegal immigration should be brought to the notice of law enforcement agencies and not dealt with through physical confrontation.

Officials said further inquiries are underway to verify the couple’s immigration documents and legal status in India. Investigation into the assault case is underway.

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