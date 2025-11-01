Bengaluru driver uses look-alike Rapido app to rip off passenger

A new scam is on the rise, a Bengaluru man described an ordeal where a cab driver asked him a higher price, revealing that he used a different app with the same interface to increase the total cost of the ride.

A Reddit post detailing the incident went viral, alerting fellow residents about a newly uncovered “Rapido Scam.”

He narrates the incident, which started “normal,” OTP was verified, “everything seemed fine.” However, when the cab reached its destination, he was shown a much higher price.

“I booked a Rapido from Bangalore Terminal 2 to Jakkur. The app showed the fare of Rs 598. At the end of the ride, the rider showed me a billing screen on his phone that said Rs 758.”

According to the Reddit user, despite the screen showing Rapido details, “Something was off”.

“I checked my Rapido app on my own phone, and the ride was still showing as not finished. The rider was hesitant to show me his phone…”

After some resisting, the driver admitted to using a fake app called “TownRide.”

“It looks exactly like the Rapido interface, but the fare amount can be manually changed!” the Reddit user exclaimed, adding that the rider proceeded to explain that he has been using this method to charge a higher amount for a long time.

“I realised what was happening, I raised my voice, my tone got firm, and he immediately understood he was on the wrong side. He quickly agreed to accept the actual amount that showed up on the official Rapido app, took the payment, and sped off.”

The incident prompted many internet users to share similar stories of being ripped off after a cab or auto ride.

One comment said, “It’s always Rapido.”

Another said, “Happened with me today, but for an Uber ride. For a quick second, he showed me the inflated fare and closed it. I was firm and offered to pay only what my account was showing.” The user stated how the riders will raise their voice to scare passengers, “but you need to hold your ground and not give in. At least it worked for me.”