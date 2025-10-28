Hyderabad: A city-based traveller has raised concerns over unusually high cab fares for Hyderabad airport trips during early morning hours. Sharing their experience on Reddit, the user said they had booked a cab at 4 am for a 7 am flight.

According to the user’s post, the driver called to confirm the destination and, on hearing it was the airport, asked for extra money. “He sounded surprised and said, ‘Give some extra accordingly.’ I told him I would pay according to the app fare,” the user wrote.

The driver then claimed there were route issues and possible delays, eventually demanding Rs 5,000 for the ride. When the user refused, he said he faced similar responses from other drivers, who quoted prices between Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000. The flyer finally decided to ask a friend to drop him off instead.

In the conclusion of the user’s post, by asking whether others had faced the same issue or if drivers were trying to take advantage of passengers travelling at odd hours, knowing they may not find other options quickly.

The Reddit post, titled “Anyone else facing crazy cab prices to Hyderabad airport early in the morning?”, quickly drew several responses from other users who said they had faced similar situations.

One commenter called it “pure greed,” while another described it as a “scam,” advising people to cancel such rides and rebook instead of arguing with drivers. Some users said there is no reason for such demands since there is usually little to no traffic early in the morning.

A few others suggested using alternative airport cab services, such as those offered by MakeMyTrip (MMT), saying they had better experiences.

Some users also claimed the overcharging might be coordinated, alleging that certain drivers communicate through group chats and decide on inflated rates for airport trips. Many commenters agreed that such behaviour was unacceptable and urged authorities or cab companies to look into the issue.