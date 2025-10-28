Hyderabad airport issues advisory amid Cyclone Montha

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport has issued a travel advisory for passengers in view of the ongoing Cyclone Mantho in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have cautioned that flight operations to and from the affected region may face disruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) advised passengers to stay updated about their flight status and check directly with respective airlines before heading to the airport.

“Due to ongoing cyclone conditions in Andhra Pradesh, flight operations to and from the region may experience disruptions. We advise passengers to check with their respective airlines for their flight schedules and plan their travel accordingly,” the advisory read.

The airport management has also urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance and factor in possible delays due to heavy rainfall and strong winds continuing to impact parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Flights cancelled at Visakhapatnam airport

All 32 flights scheduled to operate from Visakhapatnam Airport on Tuesday were cancelled due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Montha’, reported Economic Times.

Airport director N Purushottam informed that the airport usually handles 30 to 32 flight movements daily, including both domestic and international services. “Today, all flights have been cancelled because of the cyclone,” he said.

Flight operations were also disrupted at other airports in Andhra Pradesh. At Vijayawada Airport, 16 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, though five flights managed to operate. “Yesterday there was only one cancellation to Visakhapatnam, but today 16 flights to various destinations, including Delhi and Mumbai, were cancelled,” said Airport Director Lakshmikanth Reddy. He noted that airlines suspended operations for safety reasons and said further updates on Wednesday’s schedule would be available by evening.

In Tirupati, four flights were cancelled due to the cyclone’s effect.

Meanwhile, train services were also hit. A total of 120 trains were cancelled across the South Central Railway zone on Monday and Tuesday because of the storm, a railway official said.