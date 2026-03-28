Mumbai: Aneet Padda’s sister Reet Padda has landed in controversy after her comments on films like Dhurandhar, The Kerala Story, and The Kashmir Files went viral on social media. After the backlash, Reet started trending widely online along with her rumoured boyfriend Faazil Ahmed, as netizens continue to dig deeper into her personal life.

Who is Reet Padda?

Reet is based in Paris and works as a marketing professional. Unlike her sister, Reet has built her career outside the film industry. She works as a Customer Success Manager at Ayolab and is also associated with human and civil rights initiatives. As per her LinkedIn profile, she specialises in developing marketing strategies, conducting market research, and managing client relations, with a proven track record in creating impactful campaigns.

Reet Padda has 6.7K followers on Instagram.

Amid the growing backlash, social media users claimed that Reet is dating a Pakistani man named Faazil Ahmed who has 1.3K followers on Instagram.

Reet Padda, Aneet Padda and Faazil (Image Source: X)

Soon after the controversy picked up pace, both Reet and Faazil made their Instagram accounts private, which only added to the curiosity and speculation online. Screenshots and discussions around the duo have since been trending across platforms, making them a major talking point.

Aneet’s sister had labelled the above-mentioned films as “propaganda,” sparking a massive debate online. While some supported her candid opinions, a large section of users criticised her views, leading to intense trolling. The situation escalated further when her Instagram activity and comments began circulating widely, drawing attention not just to her but also to her sister Aneet.

“Look at me actually replying to a comment on social media, shocking, I know,” Reet wrote sarcastically.

She elaborated on her views, “Usually, I don’t bother because trying to change someone’s mind here is like trying to teach cats calculus. But since you’ve spent time reacting to everything I’ve posted, let’s address it point by point.”

“First, about calling films like The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and Dhurandhar propaganda. Dhurandhar functions as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify events like demonetization. Is it propaganda? Yes. Can I deny it? No,” she explained.

“Regarding The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, these films rely on exaggerated figures. For example, claiming ‘32,000 women converted’ is far from the documented cases. That’s how propaganda operates — taking a kernel of truth and magnifying it into a larger narrative against a community. Meanwhile, movies like Punjab ’95, which explore political issues but don’t align with the ruling regime’s narrative, often struggle to get released.”

Reet’s comments also extended to global and Bollywood topics, including her criticism of Priyanka Chopra Jonas over her reaction at the Oscars. Defending her stance, Reet stated that she does not hesitate to speak against what she believes are politically driven narratives in cinema and society.

“Priyanka had an opportunity to oppose an illegal war while standing next to someone who took a stand, but she couldn’t even clap. If my sister were in that position, I’d hope she rises to the occasion. If she doesn’t, I’ll be the first to call her out.”

She closed her statement saying, “I don’t discriminate against individuals. But I strongly oppose political figures who manipulate religion for political gain, especially when it leads to violence. That’s a crime, and I will speak against it. I’m not afraid to take a stand, even if it’s unpopular.”

Meanwhile, as the debate continues, Aneet Padda is also facing the heat due to her sister’s statements, with many users dragging her into the controversy. Despite the ongoing noise, neither Aneet nor Reet has issued an official statement addressing the backlash so far.