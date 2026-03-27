Hyderabad: The excitement for IPL 2026 is at its peak as the tournament is set to begin on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. The season will feature 70 league matches across 13 venues, promising high-intensity cricket and massive fan engagement.
While fans eagerly wait for the on-field action, the IPL is equally known for its powerful and wealthy team owners who play a major role behind the scenes.
Richest IPL Owners List 2026
1. Mumbai Indians
Owner: Mukesh Ambani
Net Worth: Around Rs. 9,07,270 crore
One of the richest individuals in the world and the wealthiest IPL owner.
2. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Owner: Kalanithi Maran
Net Worth: Around Rs. 1,23,387 crore
Strong media backing through Sun TV Network.
3. Punjab Kings
Owners: Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta
Net Worth:
Mohit Burman: Rs. 94,640 crore
Ness Wadia: Rs. 62,790 crore
Preity Zinta: Rs. 1,273 crore
4. Lucknow Super Giants
Owner: Sanjiv Goenka
Net Worth: Around Rs. 44,590 crore
5. Kolkata Knight Riders
Owners: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta
Net Worth:
Shah Rukh Khan: Rs. 12,000 crore
Jay Mehta: Rs. 7,790 crore
6. Chennai Super Kings
Owner: N. Srinivasan
Net Worth: Around Rs. 7,200 to Rs 8,000 crore
7. Delhi Capitals
Owners: GMR Group and JSW Group
Key Figures: Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Parth Jindal
Net Worth:
Kiran Kumar Grandhi: Rs. 2,00,200 crore
Parth Jindal: Rs. 600 crore
8. Gujarat Titans
Owner: Torrent Group and investors
Key Figures: Jinal Mehta, Siddharth Patel
Net Worth:
Jinal Mehta: Around Rs. 1.4 lakh crore
9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Owner: Aditya Birla Group led consortium
Net Worth: Backed by billion-dollar corporate groups
Recently acquired for around USD 1.78 billion.
10. Rajasthan Royals
Owner: Kal Somani led consortium
Net Worth: Global investor-backed group
Acquired for around USD 1.63 billion.
The IPL is not just a cricket tournament, it is a billion-dollar business ecosystem. Team owners bring financial strength, branding power, and global attention to the league.
With rising valuations and increasing competition, IPL 2026 is set to be bigger than ever, both on and off the field.