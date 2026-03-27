Hyderabad: The excitement for IPL 2026 is at its peak as the tournament is set to begin on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. The season will feature 70 league matches across 13 venues, promising high-intensity cricket and massive fan engagement.

While fans eagerly wait for the on-field action, the IPL is equally known for its powerful and wealthy team owners who play a major role behind the scenes.

Richest IPL Owners List 2026

1. Mumbai Indians

Owner: Mukesh Ambani

Net Worth: Around Rs. 9,07,270 crore

One of the richest individuals in the world and the wealthiest IPL owner.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Owner: Kalanithi Maran

Net Worth: Around Rs. 1,23,387 crore

Strong media backing through Sun TV Network.

3. Punjab Kings

Owners: Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta

Net Worth:

Mohit Burman: Rs. 94,640 crore

Ness Wadia: Rs. 62,790 crore

Preity Zinta: Rs. 1,273 crore

4. Lucknow Super Giants

Owner: Sanjiv Goenka

Net Worth: Around Rs. 44,590 crore

5. Kolkata Knight Riders

Owners: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta

Net Worth:

Shah Rukh Khan: Rs. 12,000 crore

Jay Mehta: Rs. 7,790 crore

6. Chennai Super Kings

Owner: N. Srinivasan

Net Worth: Around Rs. 7,200 to Rs 8,000 crore

7. Delhi Capitals

Owners: GMR Group and JSW Group

Key Figures: Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Parth Jindal

Net Worth:

Kiran Kumar Grandhi: Rs. 2,00,200 crore

Parth Jindal: Rs. 600 crore

8. Gujarat Titans

Owner: Torrent Group and investors

Key Figures: Jinal Mehta, Siddharth Patel

Net Worth:

Jinal Mehta: Around Rs. 1.4 lakh crore

9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Owner: Aditya Birla Group led consortium

Net Worth: Backed by billion-dollar corporate groups

Recently acquired for around USD 1.78 billion.

10. Rajasthan Royals

Owner: Kal Somani led consortium

Net Worth: Global investor-backed group

Acquired for around USD 1.63 billion.

The IPL is not just a cricket tournament, it is a billion-dollar business ecosystem. Team owners bring financial strength, branding power, and global attention to the league.

With rising valuations and increasing competition, IPL 2026 is set to be bigger than ever, both on and off the field.