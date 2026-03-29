As March fades and Hyderabad begins to heat up, the urge to escape becomes stronger. The city’s usual hangouts start feeling repetitive, and what you really need is a breath of fresh air. That’s where Nivati Beach offers the perfect break, quiet, scenic, and untouched.

A Slice of Coastal Magic

Located in the Vengurla region of Maharashtra’s Konkan coast, Nivati is far from the usual crowded beaches. Think turquoise waters, rugged cliffs, and rows of coconut trees swaying in the breeze. Often called “Mini Bali,” the place feels both dramatic and peaceful. For Hyderabadis, it offers a refreshing shift from dry heat to coastal calm.

Getting There

Air: Hyderabad to North Goa (Mopa), then 50 km (1.5-hour) drive

Train: Secunderabad–Madgaon Express to Kudal (25 km away)

Road: 640 km drive via Solapur–Kolhapur, with scenic Amboli Ghat

Marine Wonders

The highlight of Nivati is its deep-sea safari. Dolphin sightings are common, adding excitement to the ride. You’ll pass golden rock formations and a seasonal sandbar known as Seagull Island. The Portuguese era old lighthouse and the 1931 tower stand as reminders of the region’s maritime past. A unique natural feature, Mhatarichi Chul, creates bursts of water through rocks, while the narrow “Bali Passage” between cliffs offers a striking visual experience.

Beyond the Beach

Nearby attractions add more depth to the trip. Devbag Sangam, where the river meets the sea, is ideal for calm views and kayaking. Nivati Fort offers a short hike with panoramic coastal views, while Redi Ganpati provides a peaceful spiritual stop by the sea.

Food and Stay

Stay:

Budget homestays: Rs. 1,500 – Rs. 3,000 per night

Mid-range stays: Rs. 3,000 – Rs. 6,000 per night

Luxury resorts: Rs. 6,000 – Rs. 12,000 per night

Food:

Malvani cuisine is a must-try. The fish thali is rich and flavourful, solkadhi is refreshing, and kaju chi aamti is a popular vegetarian option.

Trip Planner

Boating: Rs.1,500 per person (shared), Rs.6,000- Rs.7,000 (private)

Best time: October to April

Ideal timing: Early morning to avoid humidity

Tip: Coconut water is easily available and refreshing

Nivati is a place where nature feels untouched and time slows down. With its cliffs, sea views, and quiet charm, it offers Hyderabadis a much-needed escape from the rising heat simple, scenic, and truly refreshing.