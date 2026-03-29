Rajat Dalal gets married secretly, meet his wife

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 18 and The 50 fame Rajat Dalal has surprised his fans by announcing his marriage. On Sunday, March 29, the fitness influencer and reality TV star took to Instagram to share a series of dreamy photos from his wedding ceremony. Keeping the event private and intimate, Rajat began a new chapter of his life surrounded by his loved ones.

In the viral pictures, Rajat looked dashing in an elegant all-white shervani, while his bride looked gorgeous in a traditional red bridal lehenga. The couple posed against a serene river backdrop, making the ceremony look like a fairytale. Rajat captioned the post in Hindi, “Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruvat,” which translates to the beginning of a new phase of life.

Mystery Surrounding the Bride

While the photos have taken social media by storm, Rajat has chosen to keep his wife’s identity a secret. He has not yet revealed her name or shared details about when the wedding took place. This privacy comes as no surprise to fans, as Rajat has always been guarded about his personal life.

In a recent interview with Film Window, Rajat had hinted at this big step. When asked about his relationship status, he confirmed he was in a serious relationship and mentioned that his girlfriend would soon become his wife. Although he later joked that it was a lighthearted remark, the wedding photos have now confirmed his intentions. Previously, rumors linked him to his co-contestant Chahat Pandey, but Rajat had clarified that he views her only as a sister.

Celebrities and Fans React

The news of his sudden wedding left many of his industry friends and co-stars shocked. Kashish Kapoor expressed her surprise in the comments, writing, “You’re married! Omg! Congratulations!” Other popular personalities, including Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Nikki Tamboli, and Urvashi Dholakia, also flooded the comment section with blessings.

Stars like Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, and Vishal Singh joined the celebration by posting congratulatory messages. In a video message shared on his Instagram stories, Rajat thanked his supporters for their love and asked for their blessings as he embarks on this new journey. Following his successful stint in recent reality shows, this personal milestone has become the talk of the town.