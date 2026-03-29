Telangana approves major flyover, underpass project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has given approval for a six-lane bi-directional flyover and two uni-directional underpasses in Hyderabad.

With an aim to reduce traffic congestion between Miyapur, Allwyn X Roads, Hafeezpet and Bachupally, the project will be taken up at a contract value of Rs 384.45.

In the tender process, the lowest bidder, M/s Shivasatya Engineering Services Private Limited, was awarded the contract.

Details of upcoming flyover in Hyderabad

The six-lane flyover will be built from Miyapur X Road to Allwyn X Road. In addition, a three-lane uni-directional underpass will be constructed from Hafeezpet to Miyapur and another three-lane uni-directional underpass from Bachupally to Allwyn X Roads.

Earlier, the government granted administrative approval for the project with an estimated cost of Rs 530 crore under the State Budget as part of the H-CITI initiative. It also allowed the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation to invite tenders.

Also Read April deadline set for critical flyover in South Hyderabad

Tenders

Superintending Engineer of the Projects West Zone of GHMC has invited tenders through the e-procurement system.

On February 10, the technical evaluation of the bids was reviewed and approved by a government committee.

After reviewing the bids, the committee recommended awarding the contract to Shivasatya Engineering due to its lowest bid.