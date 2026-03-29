Telangana approves major flyover, underpass project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has given approval for a six-lane bi-directional flyover and two uni-directional underpasses in Hyderabad.
With an aim to reduce traffic congestion between Miyapur, Allwyn X Roads, Hafeezpet and Bachupally, the project will be taken up at a contract value of Rs 384.45.
In the tender process, the lowest bidder, M/s Shivasatya Engineering Services Private Limited, was awarded the contract.
Details of upcoming flyover in Hyderabad
The six-lane flyover will be built from Miyapur X Road to Allwyn X Road. In addition, a three-lane uni-directional underpass will be constructed from Hafeezpet to Miyapur and another three-lane uni-directional underpass from Bachupally to Allwyn X Roads.
Earlier, the government granted administrative approval for the project with an estimated cost of Rs 530 crore under the State Budget as part of the H-CITI initiative. It also allowed the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation to invite tenders.
Tenders
Superintending Engineer of the Projects West Zone of GHMC has invited tenders through the e-procurement system.
On February 10, the technical evaluation of the bids was reviewed and approved by a government committee.
After reviewing the bids, the committee recommended awarding the contract to Shivasatya Engineering due to its lowest bid.